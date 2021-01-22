No one injured in two-vehicle crash on State Hwy. 27 in town of Christiana

No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday, Jan. 22, on State Hwy. 27 near Erickson Lane in the town of Christiana.

At about 6:30 a.m., the Vernon County Sheriff's Office received the report of the two-vehicle accident. According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened when a light truck, operated by Kelten Pfaff, 19, of Sparta, was southbound on State Hwy. 27. The Pfaff vehicle encountered a slippery spot on the roadway, lost control of the vehicle, crossed the centerline, and was struck by a northbound vehicle. The Pfaff vehicle came to rest on its side in the northbound ditch of State Hwy. 27.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, Jed Domke, 31, of Viroqua, was not injured as a result of the accident. The Domke vehicle remained in the northbound lane of traffic on State Hwy. 27. Both parties were wearing their seat belts, and there was airbag deployment in the Domke vehicle.

The Westby Fire Department, Sleepy Hollow Towing and Trucking and the Wisconsin State Patrol assisted at the scene.

