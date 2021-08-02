No serious injuries reported following crash at Smith, Barstad roads in town of Viroqua

No one was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Smith and Barstad roads in the town of Viroqua, Friday, July 30.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 4:50 p.m. Kali Lewis, 30, of West Salem, was traveling northbound on Barstad Road in the town of Viroqua. Craig Buros, 48, of Westby, was traveling westbound on Smith Road. Lewis failed to yield at the intersection and Lewis collided with Buros in the intersection and went off the roadway, striking a utility pole. No serious injuries occurred. Seat belts were used and airbags were deployed.