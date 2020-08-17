Nominations sought for Rising Stars Under 40

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Westby Times and the 7 Rivers Alliance are teaming up for the fifth year to salute the dynamic young leaders of western Wisconsin, southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa.

Rising Stars Under 40 is a regional program designed to recognize talented young professionals and community leaders, celebrate their achievements and encourage them to remain in the 14-county region.

“All of us here at the La Crosse Tribune and River Valley Media Group are thrilled to recognize and share the stories of these inspiring young people," Publisher Sean Burke said. "These are the future leaders of our community.”

In its first four years, the Rising Stars program has honored dozens of young leaders who represented rural and urban, big business and small, educators, health-care specialists, volunteers – each a young person who makes the region a better place to live and work.

Chris Hardie, CEO of the 7 Rivers Alliance, said: "Rising Stars is one of my favorite events of the year. It is truly inspirational to honor these men and women who represent the best and brightest of the 7 Rivers Region. Their leadership and dedication makes a difference in their communities."