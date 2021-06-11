Norse Market comes to Westby

Heat and humidity didn’t stop people of all ages from coming to Westby for the first Norse Market of the summer, Wednesday, June 9.

About 20 vendors set up their tents on Market Street and in the swimming pool parking lot for the Westby Area Chamber of Commerce event. Norse Market will also be held July 7 and Aug. 11, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Norse Market stemmed from Building Community meetings, and the group has collaborated with the Chamber to help bring the community together and bring awareness to local and small/personal business owners.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

