The Norsemen Booster Club and volunteers recently completed the installation of lights at the Westby Sports Complex which were operational for the first home football game of the 2018 season against Thorp on Friday, Aug. 17.
Prior to the game and the flipping of the switch to light up the field parents of team members and cheerleaders were honored, along with the acknowledgement of businesses, organizations, active booster club members and individuals who contributed to the light fundraising and installation campaign.
A large crowd was on hand to witness the return of Westby Friday night football under the lights. The team itself elected to be introduced as a group and not individually and the four senior team captains, Gunnar Hanson, Ryan Daines, Kenny Berg and Alex Gluch clasped hands as they walked across the field for the pregame coin toss. Westby dominated the game with a 52-7 win.
“Thank-you to everyone for their continued support of the Norsemen Booster Club. With the light installed our work is not done, but just entering a new phase as we work to install a parking lot and more at the facility,” Keith Olson, the Norsemen Booster Club President said.
Anyone wishing to still donate to the light installation project payback or join the organization can do so by contacting the Norsemen Booster Club. Email norsemen.booster.club@gmail.com or norsemenboosters.org.
