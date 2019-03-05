"Discover Wisconsin," the state’s leading media brand and tourism TV show, will be shining the spotlight on Norskedalen in an upcoming episode. “Norskedalen – Naturally Historic” premieres Sunday, March 10, at 5 p.m. on WXOW TV and WQOW TV. The episode is currently available on Chromecast, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku, and Smart TV and will also be available on DiscoverWisconsin.com after March 10.
Co-hosts Eric Paulsen and Mariah Haberman kick off the show at the Norskedalen Nature and Heritage Center, a nature preserve and open-air museum. In the Thrune Visitors Center, Paulsen explores the center’s permanent exhibit on Norwegian immigration while Haberman explores Bekkum Homestead, a historic recreation of a traditional 1890s Norwegian-American farm.
“With a variety of events taking place all year long, there's always a reason to visit Norskedalen! Visitors can experience the Bekkum Homestead, visit the indoor museum, hike the 9 miles of hiking trails, or enjoy the beauty of spring-fed streams and waterfalls in the Gundersen Arboretum,” said Lori Dubczak of the Norskedalen Nature and Heritage Center. “It's been wonderful to work with the Discover Wisconsin team, exploring everything there is to see and do at Norskedalen - I am truly excited to see how they captured everything Norskedalen has to share with all of Wisconsin in this episode of Discover Wisconsin!”
Haberman continues her exploration of the Bekkum Homestead with the help of some of the children who experience the Norskedalen Nature and Heritage as part of their education initiatives. Programs like Letters from Anne and Outdoors with Olivia engage kids with the history and natural resources of the center and encourage them to explore the outdoor classroom that is Norskedalen.
Paulsen experiences Norskedalen by twilight on a tour of the homestead as told by characters of the time period and finishes the evening off with a tour of Paulsen Cabin, Norskedalen’s cozy and rentable accommodations. Haberman visits the arboretum to take in a moment of peace and quiet before enjoying the music of Norskedalen’s Music in the Valley series, which runs mid-June through August. The evening includes the threshing bee dinner, a feast of local, farm-made food that reflects the traditional meals farmers shared after the harvest. Meanwhile, Paulsen explores the Benrud Little White Chapel, an historic church originally built in 1886.
The DW crew then heads to Thrunegaarden, a 43-acre open-air museum and companion property to Norskedalen. The property opens in the summer for visitors to tour the museum and grounds, and also hosts an annual Norwegian art fair.
The episodes comes to a close as Haberman and Paulsen return to Norskedalen to experience the holidays. In October, Norskedalen hosts Ghoulees in the Coulees, a weekend of haunted fun for the whole family that includes a Trick or Treat Night and haunted hikes around the property. In December, the property celebrates an Old-Fashioned Christmas, a festive event that includes horse-drawn carriage rides, a traditional Norwegian bake sale, and of course, a visit from Santa.
"This is a stunning episode featuring a gem of a place here in Wisconsin. From the surrounding coulee, prairie and creeks to the fascinating Norwegian history, Norskedalen shines on camera," Haberman said. "We are thrilled to name Norskedalen Nature & Heritage Center an official 2019 Discover Wisconsin Choice Destination."
