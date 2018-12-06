Norskedalen became a gathering place for those seeking Norwegian holiday traditions at Old-Fashioned Christmas, on Saturday.
“Several hundred people were there even despite the weather,” said Lori Dubczack, executive director at Norskedalen Nature & Heritage Center. The weekend snow had everyone bundled up as they went from building to building.
There were opportunities to create Christmas candles and pine-cone Christmas tree crafts, to be taken home. A blacksmith was working around the clock imprinting a bird design on small wood pieces to create an ornament.
The day also included wagon rides, live music, scavenger hunts, a holiday meal with a lefse bar, and other holiday-related activities. Santa even made an appearance for a portion of the day.
Old-Fashioned Christmas was possible because of the many volunteers. “Dozens of volunteers, even before the event, (gave) untold hours of volunteer time,” Dubczack said. “It went really well, even with the weather. I think everyone had a good time.”
