Norskedalen's Old-Fashioned Christmas offers family fun
Norskedalen's Old-Fashioned Christmas offers family fun

Wintry ride

A horse and wagon makes it way past the Holte Cabin on the grounds of Norskedalen, Saturday. Horse and wagon rides were among the activities offered during Old-Fashioned Christmas.

 Angie Cina

The holiday spirit was in the air, Saturday, when Norskedalen Nature and Heritage Center hosted its annual Old-Fashioned Christmas.

The daylong event included a kids’ scavenger hunt, a Yule Log hunt, dinner, a bake sale, hot cocoa in the shelter, Santa, family crafts, horse and wagon rides, demonstrations of lefse making and blacksmithing, a Norwegian raffle, Christmas shopping in the gift shop, and entertainment by Encore4, GrassRun Band and Christmas at the Piano in the visitor center, and a bell choir concert in the Benrud Chapel at the end of the day.

Lefse makers

Anna and Marc Moilien demonstrate lefse making in the Engrum House during Norskedalen's Old-Fashioned Christmas, Saturday.
Christmas crafters

Jaycob Resler, 7, and Caleb Resler, 5, both of Necedah, create button wreaths during Norskedalen's Old-Fashioned Christmas, Saturday.
Engrum House

Snow surrounds the Engrum House for Norskedalen's Old-Fashioned Christmas, Saturday.
Lovely lefse

Homemade lefse awaits purchase at Norskedalen's Old-Fashioned Christmas, Saturday.
Christmas music

The GrassRun Band performs seasonal music during Norskedalen's Old-Fashioned Christmas, Saturday.
Yule decorations

Traditional straw Yule ornaments adorn the mantel of Norskedalen's outdoor shelter, Saturday. The mantle was decorated for Old-Fashioned Christmas.
Krumkake

Krumkaka, a traditional Norwegian cookie, is among the Christmas treats offered for sale at Norskedalen's Old-Fashioned Christmas.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

