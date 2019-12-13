Norskedalen's Old-Fashioned Christmas offers family fun

The holiday spirit was in the air, Saturday, when Norskedalen Nature and Heritage Center hosted its annual Old-Fashioned Christmas.

The daylong event included a kids’ scavenger hunt, a Yule Log hunt, dinner, a bake sale, hot cocoa in the shelter, Santa, family crafts, horse and wagon rides, demonstrations of lefse making and blacksmithing, a Norwegian raffle, Christmas shopping in the gift shop, and entertainment by Encore4, GrassRun Band and Christmas at the Piano in the visitor center, and a bell choir concert in the Benrud Chapel at the end of the day.