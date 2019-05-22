Rosemaling on display

A wide variety of rosemaling styles are displayed at the Coulee Region Rosemalers Show and Sale set up for Westby's Syttende Mai celebration. The show was held Saturday and Sunday, May 18 and 19.

 Angela Cina, Westby Times

The Coulee Region Rosemalers held their annual Syttende Mai Show and Sale in the lower level of Bekkum Memorial Library, Saturday and Sunday, May 18 and 19.

The Bekkum Memorial Award went to Edith Kling for her Rogaland-style small chest. The Princess Award went to Joyce Fulford for her Valdres cheese box. The Peoples Choice Award was presented to Mary Stragstalien for her Rogaland plate.

The winner of the Coulee Region Rosemalers drawing was Ellie Brye, who won both the large Telemark-style tine by Jean Giese and the Gubrandsdal plate by Kay Bjornstad.

