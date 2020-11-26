Operation Christmas continues offering holiday cheer

Some of Santa’s elves, also known as Bethel Butikk volunteers, are gearing up for Operation Christmas by sorting and stocking toys and other items for the program.
Operation Christmas helps families in need who live in Vernon, southern Monroe and northern Crawford County. Distribution runs Dec. 1-18 and will be available for eligible families Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Individuals who are at the state established poverty level for Vernon County are eligible for Operation Christmas. The distribution schedule is dictated by the first letter of one’s last name.
The 2020 schedule is as follows: Dec. 1 O-P-Q; Dec. 2 R-S-T; Dec. 4 U-V-W-X-Y-Z; Dec. 8 A-B; Dec. 9 C-D; Dec. 11 E-F-G; Dec. 15 H-I; Dec. 16 J-L-K; and Dec. 18 M-N.
In the past, each family that qualified would receive a $10 gift voucher for every member in their immediate family. For example, a family of five would have $50 in voucher money to spend in the Christmas Room and anywhere in Bethel Butikk. As families chose items, the amount of the item would be crossed out on their gift voucher until they used up the voucher.
There will not be vouchers this year, said Kay Burke, who heads up the program’s volunteers. She said COVID-19 will dictate so many parts of Operation Christmas, including the personalization of being able to choose gifts for those on their list.
Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, only one person per family can come pick up items and masks will be required. Distribution will be no-contact style. People are asked to call ahead and request their toys ahead of time on their scheduled day of pick up according to the first letter of their last name. Volunteers will gather the gifts and have them available for pick up at the back (donation) door of the Butikk, which is located at 341 Black River Avenue in Westby.
Burke emphasized that plans for Operation Christmas could change at any time because of the pandemic.
The Christmas program began more than 50 years ago, shortly after Dave Vosseteig, former owner of Vosseteig Funeral Home, moved to Westby. The late Bertha Dahl was also an early founder of the program. The late Pastor Gary Daines was also part of the program for many years.
Last year 241 families were served by Operation Christmas.
For more information about Operation Christmas, call Bethel Butikk at 634-3473 or Burke at 634-4722.
Bethel Butikk Food Pantry will be open the following days and times during the Christmas season: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. This is also no-contact style due to COVID-19.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.
