Operation Christmas continues offering holiday cheer

Some of Santa’s elves, also known as Bethel Butikk volunteers, are gearing up for Operation Christmas by sorting and stocking toys and other items for the program.

Operation Christmas helps families in need who live in Vernon, southern Monroe and northern Crawford County. Distribution runs Dec. 1-18 and will be available for eligible families Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Individuals who are at the state established poverty level for Vernon County are eligible for Operation Christmas. The distribution schedule is dictated by the first letter of one’s last name.

The 2020 schedule is as follows: Dec. 1 O-P-Q; Dec. 2 R-S-T; Dec. 4 U-V-W-X-Y-Z; Dec. 8 A-B; Dec. 9 C-D; Dec. 11 E-F-G; Dec. 15 H-I; Dec. 16 J-L-K; and Dec. 18 M-N.

In the past, each family that qualified would receive a $10 gift voucher for every member in their immediate family. For example, a family of five would have $50 in voucher money to spend in the Christmas Room and anywhere in Bethel Butikk. As families chose items, the amount of the item would be crossed out on their gift voucher until they used up the voucher.