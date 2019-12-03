Operation Christmas offers holiday cheer

Laughter and good cheer filled Bethel Butikk early Tuesday morning as some of Santa’s elves sorted and stocked toys and other items for Operation Christmas.

Operation Christmas is a program that helps those in need within the community. Distribution began Monday and continues for 11 days, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Patrons may pick up Christmas presents on that day or any day after until Dec. 20. Families may only pick up gifts on one day.

The distribution schedule is dictated by the first letter of one’s last name. Individuals who are at the state established poverty level for Vernon County are eligible for Operation Christmas.

The remaining 2019 schedule is as follows: Dec. 4 A or B; Dec. 5 C or D; Dec. 6 E or F; Dec. 9 G or H; Dec. 10 I, J, or K; Dec. 11 L or M; Dec. 12 N or O; Dec. 13 P or Q; and Dec. 16 R or S.

