The Our Saviors Sunday School kick-off will be held on Sunday Sept. 9 at 10:30 a.m. This year’s classes have been restructured in response to suggestions to hold Sunday school at the same time as worship.
“We’re excited about this adjustment to our Sunday morning ministry for several reasons,” Pastor John Dumke said.
It’s one hour instead of two.
It will focus on one Bible story – the sermon, lessons, and songs will all be connected for all ages.
It will include practical ways to connect the story to life – in addition to handouts on Sunday Morning there will be additional resources on-line via Facebook, e-mail and our website.
"It will be a “guilt-free” morning – the lounge will be open 10-11:30 a.m.to enjoy a cup of coffee, goodies and a newspaper," Dumke said.
At 10:30 a.m. all ages gather in the sanctuary for an introduction of the bible story for the day that may include songs, reading, drama, etc. The children then head to the fellowship hall to learn more about the story in different age groups and return upstairs towards the end of the worship.
While it’s ideal for parents to stay for the hour – either in worship or enjoying time in the lounge - you can drop your child off as long as you pick them up at 11:30 a.m..
Please bring enclosed registration with you on the Sept. 9, or register your child the first day of Sunday school.
We have a few core people creating the lessons, but we will be needing people to help lead a Sunday School lessons so if you would be interested in helping please contact the church office or contact Jenny Peterson at (651) 246-4218 or Liz Dahlen at 634-2352.
In addition, we will have a nursery available for children not old enough for Sunday school lessons. If anybody has any gently used toys you would like to donate for children 0-3 years old please bring them to the Church Office or contact Liz Dahlen at 634-2352.
