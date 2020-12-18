Our Saviors in Westby shares Christmas story with live Nativity

Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Westby will once again present the community with a longtime Christmas gift – the annual live Nativity on Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year’s live Nativity will be a drive-through event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Visitors are asked to turn on West State Street near Dregne’s Scandinavian Gifts and look for signs. If there is inclement weather, the event will be held New Year’s Eve.
“For years it’s been done indoors, but we couldn’t do that (this year),” said Pastor John Dumke. “We couldn’t give it up.”
Dumke said the congregation got permission from the city of Westby to block off Market Street for the event, which will feature four worship stations. He said a number of families will be providing animals for each station.
The first station will be set up in the Ruggs’ backyard, and include angels and shepherds, while the second will include the Wisemen. The third station will feature the Holy Family, which this year is portrayed by Kortney and Jeffrey Kuhse and their 10-month-old son, Jordy. Each year a family from the congregation who recently had a baby plays the roles of Jesus, Mary and Joseph. At the fourth station, individual Communion packets with a wafer and juice will be distributed by Dumke. There will also be goody bags filled with individually wrapped cookies.
People who drive through the stations can tune their car radios to 103.1 FM to hear parts of the Christmas story and hear carols. “It’s a continuous loop and people can listen to it if they want,” Dumke said. He added the radio frequency can be picked up within in a three-block radius of the worship stations.
Dumke said the congregation needed to continue with the live Nativity because it’s a marker for people. “It’s about the community; that’s why we needed to continue,” he said. “We need to find the bright spots.”
Dumke said he’s looking forward to the reconfigured event. “It’s a different and new way; it’s exciting. We are building on tradition.”
The Kuhse family
Kortney Kuhse said when she and Jeffery joined the congregation four years ago, they thought it was a neat thing that Our Saviors does something as cool as selecting a family with a new baby to portray the Holy Family each year.
“When Pastor John asked, we were honored,” she said. “It’s an honor to play the special role of Mary, Joseph and Baby Jesus.”
Kuhse said since everything is different with COVID, the live Nativity is a way to bring cheer and normalcy to people. “People can at least drive through and experience some joy on Christmas Eve.”
The Kuhses were married at Our Saviors, and Kortney said they will have Jordy baptized there “when things permit.”
“We felt so welcome at Our Saviors,” she said. “We knew it’s where God called us (to be). We liked Pastor John and the congregation. It’s definitely a family there.”
Kortney is an architectural designer at Cashton Building Supply, which is owned by her father. Jeffery is an architectural technician at River Architects in La Crosse.
A bit of history
The live Nativity was the brainstorm of former Pastor Walter Larson and Neil Nelson, who raised ponies and burros on his farm outside of town. The two men (both deceased) pooled their resources to produce an event whose popularity and interest has withstood the test of time. Animals for the live Nativity were provided by Nelson, who also built the manger and stored the equipment on his farm. When Nelson died the duties shifted to longtime church custodian, LeRoy Anderson, who took it upon himself to oversee the event for years until health concerns sidelined him and a changing of the guard occurred.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.
