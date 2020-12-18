Our Saviors in Westby shares Christmas story with live Nativity

Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Westby will once again present the community with a longtime Christmas gift – the annual live Nativity on Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year’s live Nativity will be a drive-through event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Visitors are asked to turn on West State Street near Dregne’s Scandinavian Gifts and look for signs. If there is inclement weather, the event will be held New Year’s Eve.

“For years it’s been done indoors, but we couldn’t do that (this year),” said Pastor John Dumke. “We couldn’t give it up.”

Dumke said the congregation got permission from the city of Westby to block off Market Street for the event, which will feature four worship stations. He said a number of families will be providing animals for each station.