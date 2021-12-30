Patriots’ Pen: 'How can I be a good American? by Autumn Sommerfeldt

Local winners have been announced in the 2021 VFW Patriots’ Pen Essay Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “How can I be a good American?”

The contest was open to all students in Grades 6 through 8 including home-schooled students. This is a national contest, in which the first-place national winner receives $5,000. There are 45 other national prizes ranging from $500 to $4,000. Approximately 40 eighth-grade students competed with Post 8021; another group competed with Coon Creek Post 10532.

The second-place winner in the Westby post competition was Autumn Sommerfeldt, daughter of Cathy and John Langaard of Westby. Autumn received $20 for her winning essay.

“How can I be a good American?”

You can be great by yourself, but you can be exceptional together. This means to be loyal to others and our country. This would also include following the laws so you don’t hurt others. We should care for each other and be loyal to veterans who have fought for our country. A good American recognizes the duty to take care of others.

Our country needs to be more truthful to each other so we can trust one another. Everyone needs someone to trust. If no one trusted anyone the country would be a mess. We would try to do everything by ourselves for things that we should have help with. Sometimes doing things by yourself can be very stressful. Supporting people is something that is also important.

Being kind to our veterans is important, yet years ago people did not respect them. Supporting veterans is important because they fought to save our country and we don’t know what they went through. Veterans and everyone else should be treated equally and kind. We should take care of veterans the same way we take care of others. Everyone in the country should be kind and loyal, and should never break laws because they can keep everyone safe and taken care of.

Following the laws we have in this country is important. If you break the law you are betraying the country because we have them to keep everyone safe. Laws can also keeps minorities safe from discrimination. Without them the country would be destroyed and people wouldn’t be safe. Respecting what the government has set in place is very important. If something feels like it is hurting the people around you or the country you should not do it.This is a free country for people who obey the laws so no one gets hurt.

Taking care of others is a duty that most Americans recognize.Americans are kind, loyal, and follow the law that our country made to keep us safe. Being a good American means treating everyone equally, no exceptions. No one can do everything on their own.You can be great by yourself, but you can be exceptional together.

