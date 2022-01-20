Patriots’ Pen: How can I be a good American? by Clayton Christianson

Local winners have been announced in the 2021 VFW Patriots’ Pen Essay Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “How can I be a good American?”

The contest was open to all students in Grades 6 through 8 including home-schooled students. This is a national contest, in which the first-place national winner receives $5,000. There are 45 other national prizes ranging from $500 to $4,000. Approximately 40 eighth-grade students competed with Post 8021; another group competed with Coon Creek Post 10532.

The fifth-place winner in the Westby post competition was Clayton Christianson, son of Cary and Derek Christianson of Westby. Clayton received $5 for his winning essay.

How can I be a good

American?

No matter where you live there are always people donating to some sort of charity. In bigger areas and heavily populated cities there would be more drives because there are more people and a bigger area. Around the holidays there would be a greater number of donations because there are a lot of children who need to be happy. Donating to charity can be really good for you.

You would generally think that bigger areas would almost have a food drive or donation every now and then. But actually there are donation centers all year round, for example The Red Cross, and Salvation Army, there are lots of schools that hold food drives during their school year. You should have your kids (if you have any) take canned food and some cash to school donations.

Even though they are around for a little bit they are much more common around the holidays. There are food drives, toy drives, and many more. Toy drives around the holidays are awesome. YouTubers make videos about them donating to children who come from poor families that can barely afford food let alone Christmas gifts. Then the parents can go to the donating center and then there aren’t any sad disappointed kids Christmas morning. But you should start donating to charity drives during the holidays.

Speaking of the holidays, think about how you would feel if you had no family or no money. There are loads of homeless people and families that don’t get to celebrate anything. That’s where the food and charity drives come in. These people can go to any donation centers in their area. That will then make kids happy parents happy to see their children happy that can actually make a difference in this world.

So now you know that donating to charity can really make a difference in the world. That there donating centers are all over the world to donate to. Holidays drives get more donations because kids need to be happy. That is why donating can be very good for the mind and good for the soul and the world.

