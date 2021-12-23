Patriots’ Pen: 'How can I be a good American? by Elizabeth Curtis

Local winners have been announced in the 2021 VFW Patriots’ Pen Essay Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “How can I be a good American?”

The contest was open to all students in Grades 6 through 8 including home-schooled students. This is a national contest, in which the first-place national winner receives $5,000. There are 45 other national prizes ranging from $500 to $4,000. Approximately 40 eighth-grade students competed with Post 8021; another group competed with Coon Creek Post 10532.

The first-place winner in the Westby post competition was Elizabeth Curtis, daughter of Josh and Lauren Curtis of Westby. Elizabeth received $25 for her winning essay.

Curtis’ essay has been forwarded for judging in the 11th District competition, the results of which are not presently available.

“How can I be a good American?”

Being a good American is super important for the well-being of our country. Every American must treat their country with respect. It helps banish the hatred in the world. Having respect for your country shows that you have love for America. That’s how America has been, and we should keep it that way.

Don’t say you hate the country. Just because you don’t like the politics or government here, doesn’t mean you hate the country. The media changes our views on everything political. Our country is actually the people who live in America, the beautiful land, and landscape here, and most importantly the culture. Without those amazing things it would be miles of nothingness. Simply nothing everywhere. We need to appreciate the things we have here, and strive to make it even better. Us Americans ought to stay true to the country we live in.

We need to be loyal to our country all the time. People uniting together, and staying loyal shows so much patriotism to our country. When you show patriotism it shows that you love your country, even though you might not love everything about it. We need to be true, and obey the laws that have been put in place. Obeying laws shows everyone not from here that we are a trustworthy, inviting country. Nobody should go against our country.

Never, ever should anyone commit treason against our country. Treason is a crime. It’s when you betray your country. There are grave consequences if you ever commit treason. For example, attempting to overthrow the government would be an example of treason. There are so many ways to commit treason, and it’s honestly sad. Let’s make sure treason will stay away from America. We should always do things for our country.

Respect your country. Do things for the people around you. Treat people how you’d like to be treated. Start being an active citizen. Take care of your country. Pick up garbage, plant a garden, and make our country beautiful. Look back on American history, tell stories, give facts, educate people.

There are so many ways you can be a good American. We should focus on being loyal to our country. We shall never commit treason against their country. Lastly, we shall always respect our country, and do what is right. Let’s show more patriotism, and unite as a country. Let’s keep America inviting, and a welcoming country.

