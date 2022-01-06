Patriots’ Pen: How can I be a good American? by Levi Schmidt

Local winners have been announced in the 2021 VFW Patriots’ Pen Essay Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “How can I be a good American?”

The contest was open to all students in Grades 6 through 8 including home-schooled students. This is a national contest, in which the first-place national winner receives $5,000. There are 45 other national prizes ranging from $500 to $4,000. Approximately 40 eighth-grade students competed with Post 8021; another group competed with Coon Creek Post 10532.

The third-place winner in the Westby post competition was Levi Schmidt, son of Carl and Rhonda Schmidt of Westby. Levi received $15 for his winning essay.

How can I be a good American?

In order to live in America, you have to be a good citizen. Good American patriots have many responsibilities for honoring their country. One responsibility they have that is very important is paying taxes. American citizens are required to help pay for building new roads, paying for school and government workers, and it helps keep the military and police funded.

Roads are very important. They help make transport of people and equipment a lot easier. When it comes time to pave or seal a new or existing public road, taxes have to pay for that. Usually just to pave a new driveway is pricey on its own. Roads are much longer than that, and cost more than what most people can pay. Also, they pay for the construction crew to build them, as well as their equipment. American citizens are expected to pay taxes most of their lives to pay for it. The government can’t make that kind of money in a snap. They make it over time. In return for people paying taxes, they get new roads. That’s not the only thing taxes come in handy for.

Government workers are paid by taxes as well. It’s a law in the United States that parents must have their kids sent to school. They can’t learn without someone there to teach them. Taxes help with that. They pay the teachers and other staff to take care of the kids throughout the day and to help them learn. Once they grow up, they’ll have to pay taxes too. Most jobs require citizens to go through school, including those of which help keep our country safe.

A successful country also needs to have security and a feeling of being safe. We have the military and police to do that. However, the equipment they use is very expensive. That kind of money can’t come out of their wallets. Taxes pay for that as well. If our country didn’t have the military or police, it would be among the most insecure in the world.

Good American patriots pay taxes because it not only makes their lives better, but it makes the lives of everyone else who lives in the U.S. better, paying for safety, education, and a means of transport. No wonder so many people want to live here, and if patriots continue to pay taxes, then that won’t change.

