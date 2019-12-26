Patriots Pen: 'What Makes America Great' by Riley Gardner

Local winners have been announced in the 2019 VFW Patriots Pen Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “What Make America.” The contest was open to all students in grade 8 including home-schooled students. This is a national contest, where the national winner receives $5,000. There are 52 other national awards for a total of $55.000 in cash awards at the national level. There are local, district and state cash awards as well totaling over $1,000. Over 75 Westby Middle School students entered the contest this year. Coon Creek Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10532 judged entries from students living in Coon Valley or Chaseburg; the Westby post judged entries from students living in the Westby area.
The top five place winners in the Westby Post competition received gift certificates from the Westby Subway Shop. They will also receive a VFW certificate for participating in the contest.
Riley Gardner, son of Darrin and Teresa Gardner of Westby, won second place and a $20 certificate at Subway.
Gardner’s entries have been forwarded for judging in the 11th District competition, the results of which are not presently available.
What Makes America Great?
The freedom to stand up for yourself, vote for a leader, and speak what’s on your mind are some of the things that separate the United States from other countries around the world. Have you ever thought about life without these opportunities? These freedoms often distinguish the United States quality of life from other countries. Democracy, a strong economy, and the right to speak your mind are what make America great.
The United States has a democratic government system that gives its citizens many more rights opposed to other countries. While not many other countries give you the right to vote for who you want, the United States not only offers this freedom but actually encourages doing it. The United States giving this opportunity to the public is a massive reason it is considered to be an outstanding country, by voting you have a say in who runs the country, that could make an extremely large impact. This is one of the many reasons America is great.
Democracy is not the only reason America is great, the United States’ superior economy ranks among the best in the world. The economy of the United States gives all citizens a fair chance to become successful. Through education and a good opportunity for jobs, anyone can get employed and become a working citizen that contributes to the economy. The United States’ amazing economy is valued by many and is a big part of why the United States is great.
On the news, have you ever seen the reports on how the dictators in other countries don’t allow their citizens to speak their minds? Many countries don’t offer free speech to their citizens. The United States allows people to say whatever they want to as long as it’s done peacefully. In other countries there can be serious punishment for talking rotten about your politician including death. This reason contributes to why America is a great country.
In conclusion, democracy, a strong economy, and the right to speak your mind are what make America great. In other countries they are not allowed some of these freedoms, in North Korea they aren’t allowed to say anything negative about their political leader or the punishment could be death. By allowing these freedoms the United States ranks highly among other countries. In other words democracy, a good economy and freedom of speech are a big part of why the United States is great.