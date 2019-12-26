Patriots Pen: 'What Makes America Great' by Riley Gardner

The United States has a democratic government system that gives its citizens many more rights opposed to other countries. While not many other countries give you the right to vote for who you want, the United States not only offers this freedom but actually encourages doing it. The United States giving this opportunity to the public is a massive reason it is considered to be an outstanding country, by voting you have a say in who runs the country, that could make an extremely large impact. This is one of the many reasons America is great.

Democracy is not the only reason America is great, the United States’ superior economy ranks among the best in the world. The economy of the United States gives all citizens a fair chance to become successful. Through education and a good opportunity for jobs, anyone can get employed and become a working citizen that contributes to the economy. The United States’ amazing economy is valued by many and is a big part of why the United States is great.