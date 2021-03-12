Patroits' Pen: What is patriotism to me? by Kylie Mollendahl

In addition to respecting our differences, we need to have a deep appreciation for our country. Back in 2018, only 47% of Americans were proud to live in America. If we want more citizens to appreciate and love our country, then we need more than just 47%. We need to feel more patriotic in the United States because it brings more joy and it helps the people who live here, realize that this country is way better than we think. Patriotism depends on us to make it special in our country and we need to increase the amount that is present.

Furthermore, we all want the best for our nation. Michelle Obama once said “Don’t be afraid. Be focused. Be determined. Be hopeful.” She explains that we can’t be afraid to conquer the future. We have to stay focused and be determined. We have to stay hopeful for new opportunities to make patriotism a more common practice in our country.

As shown above, the US has a shortage and is in demand for more patriotism. But as you can also see, I have stated ways to recover that obstacle. Our country is worthy of patriotism because it brings people together and makes us a stronger nation. The feeling of patriotism can be built if we unite as one and create a more undivided society. To me, patriotism is when you respect the differences of American citizens, have a deep appreciation for your country, and you want the best for your nation.

