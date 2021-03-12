Patroits' Pen: What is patriotism to me? by Kylie Mollendahl

Local winners have been announced in the 2020 VFW Patriots’ Pen Essay Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “What is patriotism to me?” The contest was open to all students in grades 6 through 8 including home-schooled students.
This is a national contest, in which the first place national winner receives $5,000. There are 45 other national prizes ranging from $500 to $4,000. Approximately 40 eighth-grade students competed with Post 8021; another group competed with Coon Creek Post 10532.
The first-place winner in the Westby post competition was Kylie Mollendahl, daughter of Jon and Rebecca Mollendahl of Westby. Kylie, an eighth-grader at Westby Area Middle School, received $25 for her winning essay.
What is patriotism to me?
Calvin Coolidge once said, ”Patriotism is easy to understand in America. It means looking out for yourself by looking out for your country.” Patriotism can mean different things to different people. To me, patriotism is when you respect the differences of the American people, have a deep appreciation for your country, and you want the best for your nation.
To begin, patriotism means that you respect the differences of citizens who live in America. Patriotism is meant to have the feeling of loyalty and unity but instead there are riots and protests all around the US. We can’t respect the differences of individuals that live in this country. There are people being killed because of something that they can’t control including race, religion, etc. Patriotism requires us to love and respect each other. If we step up and respect the variety of culture, we can be way more patriotic than we are today.
In addition to respecting our differences, we need to have a deep appreciation for our country. Back in 2018, only 47% of Americans were proud to live in America. If we want more citizens to appreciate and love our country, then we need more than just 47%. We need to feel more patriotic in the United States because it brings more joy and it helps the people who live here, realize that this country is way better than we think. Patriotism depends on us to make it special in our country and we need to increase the amount that is present.
Furthermore, we all want the best for our nation. Michelle Obama once said “Don’t be afraid. Be focused. Be determined. Be hopeful.” She explains that we can’t be afraid to conquer the future. We have to stay focused and be determined. We have to stay hopeful for new opportunities to make patriotism a more common practice in our country.
As shown above, the US has a shortage and is in demand for more patriotism. But as you can also see, I have stated ways to recover that obstacle. Our country is worthy of patriotism because it brings people together and makes us a stronger nation. The feeling of patriotism can be built if we unite as one and create a more undivided society. To me, patriotism is when you respect the differences of American citizens, have a deep appreciation for your country, and you want the best for your nation.