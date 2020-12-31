Perkins' Christmas display brightens Westby

When the History Alive Project volunteers recently asked Westby homeowner, Donna Perkins, when she and her now late husband, “Perk,” first started to create their annual holiday exterior display at and atop the roof of their home, she had quite a story to tell. Dave and Ruth Amundson of the HAP interview and photo crew, thoroughly enjoyed visiting Donna to find out the history of this big effort.
“Oh, it starts each year about the middle of September when I go down to our basement where all of our totes are located. I have an entire room dedicated to the storage of many of these items. Since I have had this going for 16 years now, I’ve pretty well got it all down to a system. About the time when my husband, ‘Perk,’ and I owned the Borgen’s Cafe on South Main Street in Westby, we happened to meet three very energetic and helpful cousins: Josh, Chris, and Nick Kolbo. One or more of them have now helped me each season.
“We have lit up the entire house roofline, set up the Santa, secured the sleigh onto a table on the ground, put some of the older and now-retired reindeer that we do not use anymore on the hill to the north of the Stabbur; that same hill is where we put the 6-foot across lit star. Then we set into position all the inflated balloon characters, and of course, run the deer line, with his red-nosed Rudolph, literally up our roof. We try to have everything done by the first week in November each year. We have added the inflatable school bus recently.“
Donna and her husband moved into her current home located at 103 Black River Ave., Westby, in 1966; an extensive house fire on a cold January day in 2010 resulted in its requiring a major home repair and remodel job. But that event didn’t deter their annual work one bit.
There have been no major display mishaps to date, except when a very strong wind one December did a job on the reindeer roof grouping and it all became un-moored and literally slid, hanging precariously, off the roof. “That was the year the we had actually had replaced all the lights with the LED variety; although there is no LED lights connection with that accident, needless to say, we have not used the LED variety ever again,” added Donna.
“Gravity was our big enemy when we tried to figure out how to secure those reindeer to stay put. What ‘Perk’ did was to cut 2 feet by 2 feet deer white-painted boards, attached these board sets to all of the reindeer feet. Then the whole reindeer grouping was attached together. Anchoring each set, we used and still do use 50-pound bags of water softener salt, those bags being placed behind each reindeer couple — so far, so good!” grinned Donna.
At first, the Perkins couple had five light switches in their basement; they flipped them all to bring everything up to working order. Now everything is set on timers.
Donna is now retired after 41 years of elementary level teaching, many in the Westby School District. She has three grown daughters, all of whom continue with their mom and dad’s teaching career interests. Eileen and Cathy both live and teach in Eau Claire, while Pam does the same in Arcadia.