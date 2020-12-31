Perkins' Christmas display brightens Westby

When the History Alive Project volunteers recently asked Westby homeowner, Donna Perkins, when she and her now late husband, “Perk,” first started to create their annual holiday exterior display at and atop the roof of their home, she had quite a story to tell. Dave and Ruth Amundson of the HAP interview and photo crew, thoroughly enjoyed visiting Donna to find out the history of this big effort.

“Oh, it starts each year about the middle of September when I go down to our basement where all of our totes are located. I have an entire room dedicated to the storage of many of these items. Since I have had this going for 16 years now, I’ve pretty well got it all down to a system. About the time when my husband, ‘Perk,’ and I owned the Borgen’s Cafe on South Main Street in Westby, we happened to meet three very energetic and helpful cousins: Josh, Chris, and Nick Kolbo. One or more of them have now helped me each season.