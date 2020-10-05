Pickup truck catches fire on Bagstad Lane near Coon Valley

A rural Coon Valley man's pickup truck caught fire Saturday on Bagstad Lane and Sveum Ridge Road near Coon Valley.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 3:30 p.m. the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center was notified about the pickup fire. Brian Hitchcock, 57, reported he could smell the truck's electrical system getting hot. Officials report that Hitchcock pulled his truck to the side of the road and was able to get out of the truck safely.
When fire crews arrived the pickup was fully engulfed. After a short battle, the Coon Valley Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire. The truck was a total loss and had to be towed from the scene.
Bagstad Lane was closed for a short time for cleanup efforts.
