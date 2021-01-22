Play ball!: Coon Valley baseball field rebuilt after flooding

Spring seems far away, especially with snow on the ground, but the baseball field in Coon Valley Veterans Memorial Park is ready for games when the seasons change.

The baseball field was destroyed following floods in 2018 and 2019. Roger Niedfeldt, who is the chairperson of the Coon Valley Park Board and secretary of the Coon Valley Area Baseball Association (CVABA), said that in July 2019 plans were in place to rebuild what was destroyed in the 2018 flooding when the 2019 flood hit – the third flood in three years.

Niedfeldt said there was a reprieve from flooding in 2020, so the rebuilding project could begin. Dirt Monkey Excavating rebuilt the entire infield and outfield of the main field and also worked on the youth field. The Dirt Monkey crew also modified the swale by Coon Creek to help with drainage if and when the ball field is flooded again.

“They reshaped the main field and the youth field,” Niedfeldt said.

The rebuild also included new fencing and new yellow cap on the outfield fence, repairs to existing fence and reseeding. The flagpole was relocated to the right of field, and recently Coon Valley Legion Post 116 donated an 8 foot by 12 foot flag to the village to be flown at the ball field.