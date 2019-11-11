The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will hold a public involvement meeting to discuss the planned US 14 reconstruction project in Westby. The meeting is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 18, from 5-7 p.m. in the Community Room at the Bekkum Memorial Library, 206 N. Main St., Westby. A brief presentation will be made at 5:30 p.m. The remainder of the meeting will be conducted as an open house.
In addition to discussing improvements throughout the corridor, this meeting will address the reconfiguration of the US 14/61 and WIS 27 intersection into a roundabout along with the access improvements that will be required near this location.
The project, scheduled for construction in 2022, will reconstruct US 14 (North Main Street) through the city of Westby. The project begins south of Majestic Drive and ends near High Echo Lane. The approximately 1.6-mile project will replace the pavement structure, improve intersections and pedestrian accommodations, replace the storm sewer system, improve street lighting, and improve the US 14/61 and WIS 27 intersection.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, provide input and ask questions concerning this project. Maps showing the proposed project will be on display. WisDOT representatives and representatives from the engineering consulting firm of KL Engineering will be available to discuss the project and answer questions.
If you are unable to attend the meeting, or would like additional information, contact Travis Buros at 608-789-5702 or by email, travis.buros@dot.wi.gov. Written comments can be mailed to Travis Buros, 3550 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse, WI 54601.
