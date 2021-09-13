 Skip to main content
Public work day planned at Coon Valley Park
Public work day planned at Coon Valley Park

There will be a Coon Valley Park public work day for flood cleanup, Saturday, Sept. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to noon

Volunteers are asked to bring flat shovels, gloves and rakes. Everyone should meet at the ball field.

The rain date is Saturday, Sept. 25.

