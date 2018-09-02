Hello Readers,
Labor Day weekend is here and that means the last of our summer picnics if the weather cooperates. This is a good recipe because is can be out of the refrigerator without too much worry.
Get out there while you can. The snow will be here way too soon. Thank you to Alta Berge for sharing this recipe in the Recipes & Memories Skogdalen cookbook.
Spise godt!
Ragna
Broccoli
Marinade Salad
1 large bunch broccoli, sliced
1 can water chestnuts, drained and sliced
1 6 oz. jar mushrooms, drained
1 can sliced ripe olives, drained
1 cup diced celery
1 8 oz. bottle Wishbone Italian dressing
1 pkg. dry Italian seasoning
Mix the dry seasoning with the dressing and add all vegetables. Mix well. Marinate overnight before serving. Keeps well for several days and make a large bowl of salad.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.