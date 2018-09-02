Ragna Recipe photo
Hello Readers,

Labor Day weekend is here and that means the last of our summer picnics if the weather cooperates. This is a good recipe because is can be out of the refrigerator without too much worry.

Get out there while you can. The snow will be here way too soon. Thank you to Alta Berge for sharing this recipe in the Recipes & Memories Skogdalen cookbook.

Spise godt!

Ragna

Broccoli

Marinade Salad

1 large bunch broccoli, sliced

1 can water chestnuts, drained and sliced

1 6 oz. jar mushrooms, drained

1 can sliced ripe olives, drained

1 cup diced celery

1 8 oz. bottle Wishbone Italian dressing

1 pkg. dry Italian seasoning

Mix the dry seasoning with the dressing and add all vegetables. Mix well. Marinate overnight before serving. Keeps well for several days and make a large bowl of salad.

Westby Times editor

Dorothy Robson is editor of the Westby Times. Contact her at 608-637-5625.

