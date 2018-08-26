Hello Readers,
This salsa recipe helps us make the most of the fresh tomato season and it can be made the day ahead of serving if you store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Add some chips, a few friends, and a pitcher of margaritas for a guaranteed good time. Thanks to the internet for this quick and easy recipe with a twist on an old standby. The sweet and smoky flavor will be sure to make this a favorite!
Spise godt!
Ragna
SALSA
4 medium tomatoes
olive oil for brushing
1 large white onion, peeled and cut into 1/4” round slices
1 jalapeno, seeded if desired, finely chopped
1.5 tsp. salt
Preheat your grill to medium-high heat. Slice 2 of the tomatoes in half and brush with olive oil. Brush onion slices with oil. Put onion slices and tomato halves on hot grill, turning occasionally until slightly charred and softened, about 10 minutes. Let cool. Remove seeds from 2 remaining tomatoes and cut into 1/4” pieces. Transfer to medium size bowl and toss with jalapeno and salt. Finely chop grilled onions and tomatoes and add to raw tomato mixture. Toss to combine. Makes about 3 cups of salsa.
