The rain didn’t stop area residents and visitors from taking in the Twinklefest parade in Viroqua Friday night.
Lighted parade entries made their way down Main Street, with Andy Sherry, parade announcer, adding commentary. Grand Marshals were Pete and Alycann Taylor of Bluedog Cycles and their daughters. Santa Claus brought up the rear of the parade riding on a Viroqua fire truck.
In addition to the parade, Twinklefest 2018 featured a free showing of “Home Alone” at the Historic Temple Theatre, exclusive sales at businesses and other holiday-related activities downtown before and after the parade.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.