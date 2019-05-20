A cool and rainy weekend didn’t stop Westby from celebrating its Norwegian heritage with the 51st annual Syttende Mai, Friday and Saturday, May 18 and 19.
Saturday morning’s Elaine Lund Kiddie Parade and the afternoon’s kiddie tractor pull were moved from their outdoor venues to the Norske Music Tent behind Subway because of the rain.
“We tried to do what we could to adjust events and work around the weather without cancelling events,” said Shelly Holen, president of the Westby Syttede Mai Board. “We have an amazing group of people volunteering and they all did a spectacular job helping to adjust and cover things this weekend. We hope everyone enjoyed their experience during Syttende Mai. And ONE of these years, Mother Nature will hopefully give us a break!”
Festival-goers had the opportunity to take in variety of activities from the Westby Area High School Choirs Syttende Mai concert Friday night and the Old-Time Music Show at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Friday afternoon, to the Coulee Region Rosemalers Heritage Center at the VFW Saturday and the parade down Main Street Sunday afternoon.
The 52nd annual Westby Syttende Mai will be held May 16-17, 2020.
