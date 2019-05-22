About 85 entries braved the cool, misty weather for the 2019 Westby Syttende Mai parade, Sunday, May 19.
Marching Bands: 1. Viroqua High School; 2. Cashton High School.
Best Visiting Royalty: 1. La Crosse Oktoberfest; 2. La Crescent Applefest.
Civic Entry: 1. Living Waters; 2. Apple Annies.
Youth: 1. Viroqua Area Hockey Association; 2. Seas Branch Smithies 4-H Club.
Commercial Entry: 1. Old Hickory; 2. Vernon Vineyards.
Equestrian: 1. Johnson's Belgians.
Novelty: 1. Coulee Engine Antiques.
Best Historical Representation: 1. History Alive Project; 2. Grandfather of the Year.
