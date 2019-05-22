4-H-ers on parade

Members and adult leaders of the Seas Branch Smithies 4-H Club march in the Westby Syttende Mai parade, Sunday, May 19.

 Angela Cina, Westby Times

About 85 entries braved the cool, misty weather for the 2019 Westby Syttende Mai parade, Sunday, May 19.

Marching Bands: 1. Viroqua High School; 2. Cashton High School.

Best Visiting Royalty: 1. La Crosse Oktoberfest; 2. La Crescent Applefest.

Civic Entry: 1. Living Waters; 2. Apple Annies.

Youth: 1. Viroqua Area Hockey Association; 2. Seas Branch Smithies 4-H Club.

Commercial Entry: 1. Old Hickory; 2. Vernon Vineyards.

Equestrian: 1. Johnson's Belgians.

Novelty: 1. Coulee Engine Antiques.

Best Historical Representation: 1. History Alive Project; 2. Grandfather of the Year.

