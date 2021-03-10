ReadyWisconsin: Spring forward safely this weekend as daylight saving time begins

MADISON, Wis. – Clocks will jump forward this weekend for daylight saving time and ReadyWisconsin is encouraging you to change more than the time on your clock.

“As we’ve been spending more time in our homes this past year, it’s more important than ever to take the opportunity this weekend to replace your batteries and hit the test button on your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors,” said Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Darrel L. Williams, Ph.D. “As we approach severe weather season in our state, it’s also a perfect time to double check your emergency supply kits for supplies that need to be replaced.”

Daylight saving time begins Sunday, March 14 at 2 a.m. According to the National Fire Protection Association, a fire department in the United States responds to a fire somewhere in the nation every 24 seconds, and a home fire occurs every 93 seconds. With 75 percent of all fire deaths and 73 percent of all injuries caused by home fires, having a working fire alarm can save lives.