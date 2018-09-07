Westby Times
September 4, 2008
10 Years Ago
Todd Volden announced Aug. 28, that he has opened an Edward Jones office in Westby at 100 Majestic Dr., Suite 300. Volden has been working with financial advisor Margaret Severson to serve investors throughout the Westby area.
The headquarters for Vernon Electric Cooperative will be moving from its downtown Westby facility to a new facility on the edge of Westby. The new building will be approximately 50,000 square feet and will combine the main office, warehouse and pole shed all in one spot.
Betty Schroeder will be celebrating her 75th birthday with an open house hosted by her children on Saturday, Sept. 13, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Westby Community Center.
On Friday, August 29, an early morning fire extensively damaged a Coon Valley home on Anderson Street. The fire was reported at 8:30 a.m. at the Coon Valley Village Hall, after an occupant of the house, Angela Bernd, could not get cell phone coverage and drove to the village hall to report the fire.
The Times
September 9, 1993
25 Years Ago
Shari Mahan saved her friend Stephanie Hefti from choking on a cracker at lunch Friday. Shari and Stephanie, both in their first year at WHS, learned the Heimlich maneuver in Ann Kurth’s health class Wednesday.
Starting next month, high school art work by students Of Mrs. Verda Lund will be on display at local businesses. Students who will initiate this public showing are two seniors, Tricia Schmidt, daughter of Dick and LuAnn Schmidt, and Sarah Glover, daughter of Ted and Marie Glover.
Wilmer Homstad has built a Ferris wheel made of two 24-inch bicycle wheels and 18 wooden cabs. He said he will be entering it in the Vernon County Fair. On opening day of the Fair there will be a short program to open Wisconsin’s last fair to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Ferris wheel.
The Times
September 6, 1968
50 Years Ago
Winners of the Westby Rod & Gun Club emblem contest have been announced. First place winner Howard Sherpe, of Madison was presented a $25 savings bond by Ingolf Mikkelson on behalf of the organization.
Specialist Five Gary Gilbertson, was named as Soldier of the Month by American Forces Network Europe, April 30, 1968.
JoAnn Berg was one of 25 girls to graduate from the Stevens Point School of Practical Nursing. Miss Berg, daughter of Mr. And Mrs. Edwin Berg, Westby, will be employed by Vernon Memorial Hospital.
David Lee, Richard Sorenson and Richard Running spent Labor Day weekend on the Mississippi. They launched their boat at La Crosse, and went through every lock and dam as far as the Edgewater Inn. While in the Cities, they attended the Minnesota State Fair.
The Westby Times
September 8, 1943
75 Years Ago
There will probably always be a lot of mystery surrounding the true nature of relations between this country and Russia. Our forms of government are at opposite ends of the pole and our ways of living are decidedly dissimilar.
Mr. and Mrs. Christ Bekkedal had a letter from their son, Norman, telling them he had reached his destination somewhere in the South Pacific, after having been on the ship for 20 days.
King Christian of Denmark was reported to be interned in his own castle 10 miles north of Copenhagen as harassed German authorities struggled to crush a Norwegian revolution against the Nazis.
Mrs. J. Schee and her daughter, Nana, were joint hostesses at a dessert bridge luncheon at their home on Friday night.
