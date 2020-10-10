Restauration brings emigrants from Norway to US in 1825

On what is considered the ﬁrst emigration from Norway to the United States, the ship called Restauration set sail from Stavanger Norway on July 4, 1825, with 52 people aboard to find religious freedom and economic betterment.

The Restauraton story is in many respects more unusual than the Mayﬂower story. The ship itself was tiny, only 35.5 tons to the Mayflower’s 180. The Mayﬂower was 90 feet long and 26 feet wide; the Restauration was only 54 feet long and 16 feet wide. The Mayﬂower stood at least twice as high out of the water. The Restauration was 2.5 times as crowded as the Mayﬂower; in fact, it was crowded almost beyond belief. The captain of the ship was L.O. Helland.

The carpenter of the ship was Lars Larson Geilane. He had the task of making bunks for 52 people having only 480 square feet on the lower deck. In other words, each immigrant had the equivalent of a three foot square in which to sleep, dress, and store his big emigrant chest.

Image how it must have been to be restricted to this small space not mentioning all of the trials and bad weather they had to endure crossing the Atlantic Ocean which took three months. During this crossing a child was born to Lars Larson and his wife Martha. The child was a girl named Margaret Allen.

