The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has sent a letter to Westby Mayor Danny Helgerson stating there will be a roundabout added at the Hwy. 14/61/27 intersection for the 2022 Main Street reconstruction project.
According to the letter, dated Sept. 20, “The design of the 1.6-mile project, which began in 2014, included the extension of turn lanes to improve sight distances at the US 14/61 and WIS 27 intersection (Main Street/North Main Street), as determined by the traffic and operational data available at that time.
“Subsequent discussions with the city provided important planning information related to the ongoing expansion of the north industrial park and other future development in Westby, and we recognize the impacts economic development has had and will continue to have on traffic and operations in the area, particularly at the Main/North Main intersection. We also recognize the strong support in favor of a roundabout expressed by the community through the public involvement process.”
Wisconsin DOT is planning to host a public meeting in November to present the updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.