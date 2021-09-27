Rural Cashton man injured in buggy crash

At 8:07 a.m., the Vernon County Sheriff's Office was notified of the crash. According to the sheriff's office, Joe C. Miller, 19, was driving a horse and buggy southbound on the shoulder of the road. The horse was spooked by a passing semi and lurched the buggy into a mailbox, throwing Miller to the ground. Miller was transported to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse by Tri State Ambulance.