Rural Cashton man injured in buggy crash

A rural Cashton man was injured in a crash involving an Amish buggy on State Hwy. 27 north of Newry in the town of Christiana, Sept. 27.
At 8:07 a.m., the Vernon County Sheriff's Office was notified of the crash. According to the sheriff's office, Joe C. Miller, 19, was driving a horse and buggy southbound on the shoulder of the road. The horse was spooked by a passing semi and lurched the buggy into a mailbox, throwing Miller to the ground. Miller was transported to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse by Tri State Ambulance.
The sheriff's office was assisted at the scene by the Westby Police Department, Westby Fire Department, Westby First Responders and Tri State Ambulance. This incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.