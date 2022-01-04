Rural Cashton man injured in logging accident

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Alvin E. Miller, 41, of rural Cashton was cutting down a tree when part of the tree fell and struck his upper body. Miller was logging with two other Amish. One person went for help while the other stayed with Miller. Due to terrain and snow, emergency responders used 4-wheel drive trucks and UTV's to rescue Miller. Gundersen Air was sent to the scene. Healthcare staff stabilized Miller, who was later transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital with severe body injuries but a full recovery is expected.