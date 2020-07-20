Rural La Farge man injured in car vs. bridge crash on County Road P

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A rural La Farge man was injured in a one-vehicle crash Monday at about 8:35 a.m. when he hit a bridge on County Road P east of Wang Ridge Road in the town of Clinton.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Bernald O. Dolan, 85, was eastbound on County Road P when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a bridge. The vehicle came to rest facing south, blocking both lanes of traffic. Dolan was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The Westby Fire Department, Westby First Responders and La Farge EMS assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0