Santa Claus comes to Coon Valley for a drive-thru visit

Santa Claus took time out of his busy schedule, Saturday morning, to visit with youngsters at a drive-thru event set up at the Coon Valley American Legion Hall.

Thirty-three children came for the socially-distant drive-thru visit and a treat bag sponsored by Coon Valley American Legion Post 116, the Coon Valley Lions Club and the Coon Valley Conservation Club.

In pre-coronavirus times, Santa would visit Coon Valley Elementary School and greet 125 children. “He was glad to be able to see some smiling faces Saturday,” said Legion Commander Mike Miller.

Miller said the post received positive feedback from families on Facebook, thanking them for their efforts. “Although the members had hoped for more visiting children, they were glad to stage the event.”

The organizations that sponsored the treat bags will present them to students at the elementary school when they return to in-person instruction on Jan. 4.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.