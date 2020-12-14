 Skip to main content
Santa to hold drive-thru visit in Coon Valley
Santa will visit the children in Coon Valley on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 10 a.m.

Due to the coronavirus and the need for social distancing, Santa will have a drive-thru visit with the children at the Coon Valley Legion Hall, 105 Park St.

The youngsters will receive a treat bag sponsored by the Coon Valley American Legion, the Coon Valley Lions Club, and the Coon Valley Conservation Club.

