Santa visits Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library

Santa Claus stopped by Bekkum Memorial Library in Westby, Saturday morning, to visit with boys and girls and take part in hands-on holiday crafts with them.

More than 75 community members participated in the library’s annual Holiday Santa Visit, with cookie decorating, craft making, storytelling and a visit with Santa. Sponsors included the Friends of Bekkum Group and the Vernon County Dairy Promotion Committee, with a Youth Dairy Ambassador and Syttende Mai Royalty assisting.

The event was held in the Westby Community Room located in the basement of the library.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

