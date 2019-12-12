You are the owner of this article.
Santa visits Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library
Santa visits Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library

Holiday smiles

The Hoff siblings of Westby -- Elli, 2, Aubrey, 4, and Mason, 6 -- share their smiles and the foam cup snowmen they made during Bekkum Memorial Library's annual Holiday Santa Visit, Saturday.

 Angie Cina

Santa Claus stopped by Bekkum Memorial Library in Westby, Saturday morning, to visit with boys and girls and take part in hands-on holiday crafts with them.

More than 75 community members participated in the library’s annual Holiday Santa Visit, with cookie decorating, craft making, storytelling and a visit with Santa. Sponsors included the Friends of Bekkum Group and the Vernon County Dairy Promotion Committee, with a Youth Dairy Ambassador and Syttende Mai Royalty assisting.

The event was held in the Westby Community Room located in the basement of the library.

Story time

Jenna Swenson, youth program coordinator at Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library, reads a story Saturday morning during the library's annual Holiday Santa Visit.
Hands-on fun

Syttende Mai First Attendant Sedona Radke helps Westby residents Lily Barney, 9, and Dylan Barney, 5, with a foam cup snowman craft. The craft was among the activities offered during Saturday's Holiday Santa Visit hosted by Bekkum Memorial Library.
Service with a smile

Vernon County Dairy Ambassador Erin Torgerson is ready to serve milk at the annual Holiday Santa Visit hosted by Bekkum Memorial Library, Saturday. The children could decorate sugar cookies to go along with the milk.
Careful gluing

Hudson Lee, 8, of Westby glues a scarf onto his foam cup snowman at Bekkum Memorial Library, Saturday morning. In addition to making a snowman, children could make a pine cone bird feeder.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

