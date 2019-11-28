Santa welcomes holiday season at Bekkum Memorial Library

The staff has planned a variety of activities for children and their families, including a make and take nature craft, storytelling, a holiday decorative craft, caroling and cookie decorating sponsored by the Friends of Bekkum Library group. Our wonderful local festival royalty will be assisting with the crafts and activities. The Vernon County Dairy Promotion Committee will be providing delicious chocolate and regular milk, perfect for enjoying the decorated cookies. The highlight of the morning will be the jolly old man himself. Santa, especially invited by Nate Hanson, will listen to your wish list and provide photo opportunities for all.