Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers’ Healthy Strides Community Activity Program begins 26th year

Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers’ Healthy Strides Community Activity Program (formerly known as the Scenic Bluffs’ Walking Program) has been a staple program in Cashton and surrounding communities for 26 years. In the winter of 1995, a group of volunteers approached Scenic Bluffs to help facilitate a program that would encourage healthy living and physical activity throughout the winter months, dubbed “Scenic Bluffs’ Walking Program." Today, with exercise and connectivity still at the forefront, the program continues to grow with participants of all ages.

Healthy Strides is a community physical activity program that encourages and rewards participants of all ages for being active. What once originated as a “walking around the world” concept, has morphed into a program that celebrates any and all physical activity — from shoveling your driveway, doing yoga, or taking a walk around the block. “I think the most important concept of this program is that every effort counts. In the winter months especially, it can be hard to find motivation to be active, especially in rural communities where access to gyms and other outlets are limited," says Ashley Hemmersbach, Community Health Educator with Scenic Bluffs. “That’s where the idea for this program came from so many years ago”.

As the years progress, collaboration between Scenic Bluffs, local volunteers and the Cashton Lions Club continues to support the success of the Healthy Strides program. Because of these partnerships, the program has grown exponentially over the past 26 years. Scenic Bluffs appreciates the dedicated team of volunteers who has helped lead, grow and sustain this program: Bev Bjornstad, who co-founded to program in 1995, Carol Hultberg, Rose Mullenberg and Enid Neubauer. Each of them have been essential components to the success of the program over the years.

Scenic Buffs’ Healthy Strides Community Activity Program begins Jan. 3, 2022 and will run through April 2022. If you are interested in participating in Healthy Strides this year, visit www.scenicbluffs.org/healthystrides or stop in at any Scenic Bluffs location to get a registration packet. For additional questions or information, please contact Ashley Hemmersbach at 608-654-5100, extension 457.

