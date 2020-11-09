Scenic Bluffs offering free Affordable Care Act enrollment services

Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers is offering assistance with Affordable Care Act enrollment through Dec. 15. Patient Access Coordinators at Scenic Bluffs can assist with eligibility and benefit questions, as well as guide individuals through changes, updates, and enrollment in the right health insurance plan. Appointments can be scheduled at Scenic Bluffs in Cashton by calling 608-654-5100, extension 232. Appointments are available in-person or over the phone. This is a free service that is open to the public.

Scenic Bluffs has three full-time Patient Access Coordinators, known as the Help Team, that can assist individuals with locating, understanding and obtaining health insurance. Staff is knowledgeable about the healthcare policy changes, benefits and prescription drug programs. Other services the Help Team can assist with include information on FoodShare, housing, energy assistance and local community resource agencies. Our Help Team is knowledgeable on community resources available during COVID-19, area food pantries and community care applications.