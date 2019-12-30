Scenic Bluffs receives grant for community telecommunications equipment

The Public Service Commission’s Access Program or Project by Nonprofit Groups is a grant program under the Universal Service Fund that enables non-profit groups to apply for partial funding of programs or projects that will facilitate affordable access to telecommunications. The Commission can award up to $500,000 in grants under this program on a fiscal year basis. The Public Service Commission’s Universal Service Fund was established under the 1993 Wisconsin Act 496 to ensure that all state residents receive essential telecommunication services and have access to advanced telecommunication capabilities. Universal Service Fund programs created by the Public Service Commission have been developed to address telecommunication needs for low-income customers, high rate areas of the state, customers with disabilities, non-profit groups and medical clinics and public health agencies.