Second- and fourth-graders light up the Westby Area Performing Arts Center Sahnje McGonigle Westby Times Sahnje McGonigle Vernon County Broadcaster reporter 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Westby Elementary School's second- and fourth-grade classes come together to perform "We Wish You a Merry Christmas," Tuesday afternoon. Sahnje McGonigle, Westby Times. Buy Now Westby second-graders perform their set of songs during the second- and fourth-grade winter concert, Tuesday afternoon. Sahnje McGonigle, Westby Times Buy Now Westby second-graders work through their set of songs. The Westby Elementary School's second- and fourth-grade concert was held at the Westby Area Performing Arts Center Tuesday. Sahnje McGonigle, Westby Times Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The second- and fourth-graders of Westby Elementary School lit up the holidays with their “Let Your Light Shine!” concert Tuesday. They were directed by Laura Mackey. Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Grader School Shine Holiday Let Laura Mackey Concert Westby Elementary School Sahnje McGonigle Vernon County Broadcaster reporter Follow Sahnje McGonigle Close Get email notifications on Sahnje McGonigle daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. Whenever Sahnje McGonigle posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link. Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Follow Sahnje McGonigle Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. Subscribe today Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.