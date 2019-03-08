The Snowflake Ski Club will be having its annual meeting, with election of board members, Wednesday, March 13, at 8 p.m. at the Snowflake Ski Club, E7940 County Hwy. P, Westby.
For more information, call Kathy Rohr at 608-632-4709. The public is welcome, and new members are invited to join.
