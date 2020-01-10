You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Snowflake Ski Jump Tournament general admission buttons are available
0 comments

Snowflake Ski Jump Tournament general admission buttons are available

{{featured_button_text}}
2020 Snowflake general admission button

General admission buttons for the 97th annual Snowflake Ski Jump Tournament are available at outlets throughout the Coulee Region.

 Contributed photo

The 97th annual Snowflake Ski Jump Tournament is set for Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, and organizers have distributed the general admittance buttons to outlets throughout the Coulee Region.

The general admittance button is available for $15 in advance of the event or for $20 at the gate. The general admission buttons are also being sold online.

The 2020 Veterans Button provides free admittance to all active duty and guard/reserve members and their families. It also provides free admittance to retired military members and those who have served at any time in the military. It is issued at the gate only at no charge. Details about what documents must be shown to get the free button are forthcoming.

2020 Snowflake Veterans Button

The 2020 Veterans Button provides free admittance to all active duty and guard/reserve members and their families. It is issued at the gate.

Gold Buttons are available now at Borgens, Evenstad Tax Service, online (see the Snowflake website), WCCU and from Kathy Rohr. The cost is $50. The Gold Buttons are in memory of Roger Jaeger, Jim McDonald and David Sorenson.

The general admission button was designed by Amy (Kotek) Jankowski, as were the Veterans and Gold buttons. Jankowski has designed the buttons for a number of years.

2020 Snowflake Gold Button

The Gold Button is in memory of Roger Jaeger, Jim McDonald and David Sorenson. Gold Buttons are available for purchase at selection locations.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News