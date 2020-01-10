Snowflake Ski Jump Tournament general admission buttons are available

The 97th annual Snowflake Ski Jump Tournament is set for Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, and organizers have distributed the general admittance buttons to outlets throughout the Coulee Region.

The general admittance button is available for $15 in advance of the event or for $20 at the gate. The general admission buttons are also being sold online.

The 2020 Veterans Button provides free admittance to all active duty and guard/reserve members and their families. It also provides free admittance to retired military members and those who have served at any time in the military. It is issued at the gate only at no charge. Details about what documents must be shown to get the free button are forthcoming.

Gold Buttons are available now at Borgens, Evenstad Tax Service, online (see the Snowflake website), WCCU and from Kathy Rohr. The cost is $50. The Gold Buttons are in memory of Roger Jaeger, Jim McDonald and David Sorenson.

The general admission button was designed by Amy (Kotek) Jankowski, as were the Veterans and Gold buttons. Jankowski has designed the buttons for a number of years.

