The American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg Kickoff Pancake Breakfast and bake sale will be Saturday, May 4, from 7-11 a.m. at the Chaseburg Village Hall, 400 Depot St.
In addition to breakfast, there will be homemade pastries and a vendor display for people to shop. Stay for the village-wide rummage sales that day. There will also be a brat sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tippy Toe Inn. Proceeds will go to the American Cancer Sole Burner of Chaseburg event on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Contact Linda DeGarmo at 608-452-3367 or grannydegarmo@yahoo.com for more information.
