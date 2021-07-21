Sognefjordlag to be held in Westby Aug. 13-14

The Norwegian group Sognefjordlag will hold its annual meeting in Westby, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 13–14 in the Bekkum Memorial Library, lower-level community room. A Norwegian “lag” is a meeting of descendants that have interests from the same part of Norway. The group that’s meeting in Westby focuses on the heritage and relatives from the Sognefjord area in Norway (the longest fjord in Norway).

Speakers from the Westby area will be featured. Dave and Ruth Amundson will give a presentation on the history of Westby and on the Norwegian immigrant ship, Restauration. Genealogist Blaine Hedberg will speak on “Voyage to America—First Hand Accounts from Diaries and Letters 1825-1883.” The Thoreson House (Westby Area Historical Society) will be open both Friday and Saturday for those interested in genealogy research. Sue Berg, local author of “Driftless Gold,” will give a short talk about her detective mystery series.

There is a registration fee. Contact Judy Gates at 608-634-3806 by July 29 to sign up. All are welcome.

