Sole Burner of Chaseburg event raises cancer awareness, money

People from Chaseburg and beyond came to the village park, Saturday, Sept. 25, for the 16th annual Sole Burner event to celebrate cancer survivors, honor caregivers, support those undergoing cancer treatment and remember loved ones who have died from the disease.

“We’re here to save lives,” said Glen Hoff, who was the master of ceremonies. “We had a goal of $75,000; a few weeks ago we hit $76,000.”

Hoff said Bank Night was held Sept. 21, and $30,000 was turned in to the American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg event planning committee.

“As of today, we have raised $105,000,” Hoff said. “That was before 280 chicken dinners were sold in two-and-a-half hours, before 122 (wine) corks were sold… I want to say thank you...”

According to a Sept. 26 post on the Sole Burner – Chaseburg Facebook page, $154,501.91 was raised this year.

During the opening ceremony, Barb Fromm from the village of Chaseburg read a proclamation declaring Sept. 25 Linda DeGarmo Day. DeGarmo is the co-chair of the Sole Burner committee and a member of the ASC Cancer Action Network. Some people in attendance wore T-shirts with the words “I know Linda DeGarmo.”

Hoff recognized the Sole Burner committee members and the 34 teams who held fundraisers throughout the year. “We are individual drops of water but together we are an ocean,” Hoff said.

Cancer survivors were asked to stand. “This group of people is why we are here,” Hoff said. He said 59 survivors were in attendance, which meant 732 birthdays had been celebrated. “This is all about people helping people.”

DeGarmo was presented with the 2020 American Cancer Society’s St. George National Award, which is given to outstanding community volunteers in recognition of their distinguished service to the ACS. There were 12 awards presented nationally. According to the American Cancer Society website, recipients were chosen based on their “continuous leadership, commitment and dedication to impact the ACS mission.”

According to the ACS website, “Since it’s conception in 1949 by Dr. Charles S. Cameron, former ACS medical and scientific director, the St. George National Award has been presented annually to ACS volunteers nationwide. Nominees must have served as a leader in the community, mission delivery, and/or governance, in more than one area of focus for a minimum of four continuous years and must represent ACS in a manner that advances the cause and expands community presence.”

DeGarmo said she sat on the kitchen floor and cried after she got the phone call earlier this year telling her she was the recipient of the St. George National Award. “When we lost Tammi (to leukemia), I was lost myself. The American Cancer Society helped me.”

She said that after the community of Chaseburg came together to hold a benefit for Tammi in July 1978, she promised then “to give back to an area I love so much. I will treasure this award… I’ll never stop the fight. Tammi, sweetheart, this is for you.”

State Sen. Brad Pfaff and Rep. Loren Oldenburg presented DeGarmo with a United States flag that flew over the Wisconsin Capitol April 4, and a citation recognizing her work fighting for a cure for cancer.

Honorary chairperson Vickie Dunnum shared her breast cancer story before leading the survivors lap. “I’m humbled to be here…”

During her cancer journey, Dunnum said she learned to “let go and let God… It takes grit (to fight cancer). Cancer turns your life upside down. Never miss a mammogram… early detection is key.”

“Thank you Linda and the Sole Burner committee, sponsors and the Chaseburg community for your love, compassion and support.”

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.