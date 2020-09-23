Sole Burner of Chaseburg offers hope

His wife, Nancy, took him to urgent care. Ihrcke said he thought he had kidney stones because of his symptoms.

“The scan come back, and the doctor said you don’t have kidney stones, you have cancer,” Ihrcke said.

The right kidney was just a tumor, he said. “I thought, ‘I’m going to die.”

The right kidney was removed, as were three lymph nodes, which were positive for cancer. In March of 2018 more suspicious lymph nodes were removed, and Ihrcke was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. He underwent immunotherapy at the University of Minnesota and decided to take away cancer’s power by continuing to exercise and focusing other positive things.

“At times I thought I couldn’t do it anymore,” Ihrcke said of his treatments.

On March 17 of this year cancer was found in different parts of his body, and Ihrcke is now back in treatment.

Ihrcke said he now lives his life at 100 percent, focusing on what he can do, not on what he can’t do. “I am grateful I can do things I want to do… I saw my son get married, celebrated holidays and birthdays… Life has been very simple for me – doing things with people I want to be with.”