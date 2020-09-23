Sole Burner of Chaseburg offers hope

COVID-19 may have changed how the American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg event was presented, but it didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the community member who came together Saturday to help fight the disease.
The 15th annual event was held in Chaseburg Village Park.
The walk portion started at 4 p.m., with the Chaseburg American Legion presenting the colors while a recording of the national anthem played. Pastor Meg Eiben Hoversten of Middle Coon Valley Lutheran Church led the opening prayer.
Glen Hoff once again served as master of ceremonies. “COVID can’t stop hope – we’re still here to offer support and remember loved ones.”
Hoff said as far as he and the planning committee knew, Sole Burner of Chaseburg was the only ASC live event; with that in mind, he reminded folks to wear their masks and stay 6 feet apart.
Hoff thanked all of the sponsors for their support, and encouraged everyone to support those local businesses. He said that when the planning committee met two weeks ago, $18,000 had been raised. “Going into this morning, we were at $50,000.”
Co-chair Linda DeGarmo said the first year for the event was tough, but not as tough as this year’s, which saw fundraisers being canceled because of the pandemic.
“I thank the (planning) committee,” DeGarmo said. “The ACS (American Cancer Society) said we could have the event if we could do it safely. The committee stuck with us through thick and thin.”
Co-chair Eric Ostrem echoed DeGarmo’s praise for the planning committee. “No one waivered.”
As part of the safety measures, cancer survivors were mailed postcards on which they could list their name, type of cancer and the number of years they have been cancer-free. Hoff read the cards that were returned. In the past, survivors would come to the microphone to share their story.
“Let’s give a round of applause for the survivors; some are here and some are not,” Hoff said. “They’re part of the reason we are here.”
After reading the survivors’ postcards, Hoff introduced Todd Ihrcke of Westby, the event’s honorary chairperson.
“Linda and the committee – you are angels who walk among us,” Ihrcke said. “Hope is a great gift.”
Ihrcke said donations to the Sole Burner help give time to those with cancer. “Time is tied to hope; thanks for giving.”
Ihrcke then shared his story of being diagnosed with kidney cancer on Feb. 4, 2018.
“I was doing my taxes Feb. 3, 2018 and experienced severe back pain,” he said. “I couldn’t figure out if it was because I was doing my taxes or if it was something else was going on. I couldn’t stand. I urinated blood the next morning.”
His wife, Nancy, took him to urgent care. Ihrcke said he thought he had kidney stones because of his symptoms.
“The scan come back, and the doctor said you don’t have kidney stones, you have cancer,” Ihrcke said.
The right kidney was just a tumor, he said. “I thought, ‘I’m going to die.”
The right kidney was removed, as were three lymph nodes, which were positive for cancer. In March of 2018 more suspicious lymph nodes were removed, and Ihrcke was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. He underwent immunotherapy at the University of Minnesota and decided to take away cancer’s power by continuing to exercise and focusing other positive things.
“At times I thought I couldn’t do it anymore,” Ihrcke said of his treatments.
On March 17 of this year cancer was found in different parts of his body, and Ihrcke is now back in treatment.
Ihrcke said he now lives his life at 100 percent, focusing on what he can do, not on what he can’t do. “I am grateful I can do things I want to do… I saw my son get married, celebrated holidays and birthdays… Life has been very simple for me – doing things with people I want to be with.”
He said caregivers are important, and whenever he woke up from a surgery he would see his support system. “Just to pick someone up is so important.”
Ihrcke then turned to his family. “Nancy, Brandon, Shawn, Tyler, Ashley and Kaleb – you’re my lifeline, you are what keeps me going.”
Following Ihrcke’s talk, he and his family led the survivor’s lap.
In addition to the walk, Saturday’s activities included “Best Ever Chicken,” soups, vendors, a silent dessert auction, a silent auction, a wine cork raffle, a raffle drawing and an online virtual silent auction.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!